Anna Duggar Is Catching Heat For Her Son's Outfit At Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Christmas 2022 will be a memorable one for Anna Duggar, but not in the way she might have hoped. With her husband, Josh Duggar, spending his first holiday in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography charges (via People), she has the unenviable task of raising her seven children alone and making happy holiday memories despite the absence of their dad. Anna has disabled her social media accounts, so fans don't see as much of her as they did when she was appearing on the "Counting On" reality series. They get occasional glimpses of her and the children in the posts shared by other Duggar family members, as happened recently in a holiday video. Yet even here, Anna is getting the kind of attention she'd rather not have.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the parents of the huge Duggar clan, held their annual family Christmas party in early December. It was there that son Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey, announced the news they were expecting their second baby. Jed shared the moment in a YouTube video, which included a glimpse of 11-year-old Michael, the second child of Josh and Anna. The theme of the party, as Katey explained, was an "ugly Christmas sweater [or] Christmas character costume party," and Michael's sweater certainly fit the bill in the garish category. However, it fell quite short of the "Christmas" theme, which is causing some online critics to question Anna's judgment and sensitivity toward other religions.