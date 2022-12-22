King Charles Reportedly Nixes Idea Of A Budget Coronation In Favor Of 'Pomp And Pageantry'

King Charles III wants the coronation to be "glorious" and include plenty of pomp and circumstance, via Mirror. It's not to promote himself, but rather the goal with the coronation would be to highlight and promote the United Kingdom to the world, per the Daily Express. As Baron Roberts of Belgravia put it to The Telegraph, "We feared that after the Queen's funeral, no one would take any notice of [the UK] for some time, but that's not true. In May, we will have the world's attention upon us."

It has been estimated that the royal family helps boost the British economy, particularly in regards to tourism, by billions of pounds, per the Regional Studies Association. Tourism was boosted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 with over 2 million international visitors, according to Travel Weekly. It seems likely that a similar boost could be hoped for when it comes to the coronation of King Charles III, which would make it a bad time to pull back on the pageantry that the United Kingdom is so good at.

King Charles's coronation may still be different from Queen Elizabeth's in terms of the number of guests. Over 8,000 people were at Queen Elizabeth's coronation. That number will be cut by 75% for King Charles. His service will also be shorter than the queen's; hers clocked in at nearly three hours, according to The Telegraph.