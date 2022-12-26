The List's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Best Brand Of At-Home Hair Color

Not all of us have the time or resources to seek out professional hair care as regularly as we would like. Luckily, lots of temporary hair color brands can make you look fresh and fab in the comfort of your own home. Both practiced at-home hair dye fans and newcomers likely have questions when it comes to choosing the best brand of at-home hair coloring. And while there is a surplus of hair dye brands for when you want unnatural hair colors, professional hairstylists have strong feelings about constant at-home hair dyeing routines.

What professional hairstylists think about at-home box dyes isn't necessarily the most complimentary. "Repeated use of box dyes means layers upon layers of permanent dyes, which requires a salon professional to strip through when receiving treatment in a salon," celebrity hair colorist Michael Boychuck told Bravo TV. Still, you don't have to completely ditch box dyes if you want to skip out on salon prices while coloring your hair.

Choosing the best brands and following healthy hair techniques can ensure you get the look you want without causing damage to your hair. The List surveyed over 600 at-home hair coloring product users for their favorite brands.