Fans Tell The List Their Favorite Style Of Sleeveless Top - Exclusive Survey

Whether you're building the ultimate capsule wardrobe or revitalizing your style, finding fashion staples you can build any outfit from is essential to a complete wardrobe.

While there's no denying that sleeveless tops are super cute, some people opt out of the breezy style because they won't get to wear them when the weather gets cold. But, contrary to popular belief, sleeveless tops are not just a summer fashion staple. When styled the right way, a tank top or a halter can be a great starting point for a layered look that will keep you warm without sacrificing your style.

Throw a tank top on under a chunky knit cardigan for a cozy everyday look that takes no time at all. For an even more elevated look, Vogue recommends making your tank top the star of the show by layering it over a minimal turtleneck or long-sleeve shirt. Playing with layers will let you maximize your wardrobe all year round while staying trendy and in season.

While the weather is warm, anything sleeveless is a great option to keep you cool and achieve the perfect sun-kissed glow. You can never go wrong with a trusty crop top and cutoff jeans, while the beloved camisole pairs beautifully with a pair of trouser pants, a satin skirt, or layered with a well-loved tee for a dressed-down look. The styling options for a camisole are endless, making it a clear winner of our survey.