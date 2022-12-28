The List Survey - What Is Your Go-To Jacket Style?

Whether you thrive in the cold weather or you're counting down the days until summer returns, everyone needs a good, reliable jacket to get through the frigid season ahead. But throwing on a jacket doesn't mean sacrificing your style — often, a cute outer layer is exactly what you need to turn your outfit into a total look. These days, there are plenty of jacket styles that lay just right, showing off your figure and your fashion sense while keeping you cozy.

When you're shopping for winter clothes, it can be hard to navigate through all the different styles. From large winter coats to chunky cardigans and every style in between, staying warm and fashionable is a balancing act we try to master all season long. To find out which jacket styles people are totally loving this winter, The List conducted a survey asking 587 people, "Which is your go-to jacket style?"