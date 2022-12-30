The Value Of Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle's Wardrobes Reportedly Soared In 2022

The women of the royal family have been known for their fashion influence. Just consider how Princess Diana was able to change royal fashion forever, with her style still pervasive decades later. But that influence didn't end with the "People's Princess." Kate Middleton took royal fans by storm with her timeless and elegant looks when the royal family officially introduced her in February 2011. More than a decade later, Kate Middleton's best looks over the year have continued to be beloved by the public. And though Meghan Markle is no longer a senior member of the royal family, her fashion influence continues from across the Atlantic. The most popular dresses worn by Meghan Markle hold a special place in modern pop culture, even leading fans to compare Meghan's looks to Kate's.

But how much does it cost to look this good? The value of the remarkable outfits that Kate and Meghan donned this year might be out of the average person's price range, though that doesn't stop us from adoring them from afar.