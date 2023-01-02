Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Announce Baby No. 1 As Their Unexpected Christmas Gift

The Duggars, of "19 Kids & Counting" fame, always seem to be busy with family news, but two particular members are apparently playing a game of "Can You Top This?" Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar are the second set of twins in the family, and their lives are twinning in more ways than one. Jed was married to Katey Nakatsu in April 2021 (via the Duggar website), and Jer exchanged vows with Hannah Wissmann in March 2022 (per Us Weekly).

Jed and Katey welcomed their first child, Truett "True" Oliver, that May, and, just three months later, Jeremiah and Hannah shared the happy family news that they were expecting their first child too. The baby news didn't stop there either; Jed and Katey shocked their families at Christmas by announcing that their second child was due in May. The brothers also engaged in some friendly sibling rivalry with their gender reveal parties.

For True, Jed smacked a baseball to reveal blue powder but Jeremiah and Hannah went a step further — they had one of her sisters arrange for a helicopter to scatter pink confetti and balloons over them (via Instagram). And yet, Jedidiah and Katey's second gender reveal was even wilder. They enlisted James Duggar to rig a pink-painted car to careen off a ramp and into a lake. Although it seemed like the perfect way to cap off a successful 2022 for the Duggar clan, Jeremiah shared his own Christmas surprise as the new year dawned.