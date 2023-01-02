Fans Tell The List Their Least Favorite Sweet Magnolias Character

When COVID shut down life as we know it in the spring of 2020, the little hometown show "Sweet Magnolias" first appeared on Netflix to the delight of romantic drama fans everywhere. For many, spending some time in the sweet town of Serenity was a much-welcomed respite but it also became a drama-filled escape.

The show surrounds the lives of three best friends who grew up in the quaint town of Serenity where small-town folks know each other and perhaps even more so know each other's business. JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays the lead as Maddie Townsend, a divorcing mom of three with a cheating husband, Bill. Her two best friends are Dana Sue Sullivan, a chef with a teen daughter who threw her husband out for cheating, played by Brooke Elliott, and Helen Decatur, a tough single lawyer, portrayed by Heather Headley.

Like everyone, they have their share of heartbreak, disappointment, and even trauma which they vent to each other on weekly margarita nights.

With two seasons under their belt and a third on the way, as per Good Housekeeping, "Sweet Magnolias" has grown a steady fanbase. However, some of the characters just seem to irk viewers according to an exclusive poll by The List.