New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen

Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family.

Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot on the British press. Harry pointed out that the press often ran racist headlines, noting how when Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle did the exact same things, they were portrayed with shockingly opposite narratives (via Yahoo! Entertainment).

However, there were also some personal revelations from the Duke of Sussex about his brother, Prince William, after things got out of hand during a meeting between the brothers. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me," said the Duke during the docuseries (via Time). "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side."

Now, a new book out before Prince Harry's memoir hit the stands claims that Prince William intentionally kept Harry from seeing the Queen in her final hours.