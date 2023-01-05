Make A Statement With The Bold Chrome Lips Trend

Of all the beauty trends that took over the internet recently, there's one that's guaranteed to make you shine. Well, it will make your lips shine, at least. Per Sunday Edit, a makeup trend called "chromecore" is here, and it's making metallic-looking makeup our new favorite way to get glam and look utterly unique.

We all know that colorful "Euphoria"-inspired makeup made quite the splash when HBO's hit series premiered and showed us just how cool bright, bold, and unconventional makeup looks can really be. Well, iridescent makeup looks are going a step further, and chromecore is taking the beauty world by storm. The latest addition to this shiny style is chrome lips, some with color-shifting properties, and we have a feeling this look is going to make you leave your matte makeup behind (via Byrdie).

If you, like most beauty aficionados, are interested in what kind of lipsticks to buy if you really want to make a statement, it's officially time to invest in the products you need to master the chrome lip technique. And don't let the boldness of this trend scare you away. We've got the lowdown on how to pull off this luxuriously light-catching lip look and make a majorly metallic makeup statement.