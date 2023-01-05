King Charles' Last Hope For His Sons Reportedly Revealed In Spare

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare" is just days away from its big debut on January 10. According to The Times, Penguin Random House is providing tight security to guard against spoilers for this highly-anticipated book.

However, despite these efforts, the book went on sale in Spain for a brief time. As a result of this mistake, the Daily Mail picked up a few copies. After The Guardian gained access to the book ahead of publication, the outlet began sharing a few key details from the book, including allegations of Prince William physically attacking Harry.

Speaking to The Times, a source predicted that "Spare" will have a negative impact on the siblings, exacerbating the rift between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan. "I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting," the source said. "I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

As The New York Times reported, Martin Pengelly, the Guardian journalist who broke the story involving Harry's memoir, is skilled in uncovering information about hotly-anticipated books, even in the midst of pre-publication security. While Pengelly didn't share a word-for-word excerpt, he did drop hints from the book about how King Charles III feels about this ongoing strife between his two sons.