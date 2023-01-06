King Charles Reportedly Made A Bizarre Comment To Diana After Harry's Birth

Though the general public will finally get to read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," on January 10, an advance copy has reportedly made its way to The Guardian. They wasted no time in sharing the juiciest portions either, which seem guaranteed to widen the divide between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of his family. Among the claims that Harry reportedly makes in his book is that he and William, Prince of Wales, got into a heated argument over his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, during which his brother "knocked me to the floor" (via People).

Other startling allegations revealed in the memoir include a harsh title Harry gives to William ("my beloved brother and archnemesis") and the revelation that the brothers both pleaded with their father, King Charles III, not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, per The U.S. Sun. But Harry is insisting in his promotional interviews that the real purpose for writing his memoir is not to spill royal tea, but to have the world understand his side of the story — a side Harry says has been ignored or twisted by the tabloids for years.

As William's younger brother, Harry had a role thrust upon him from birth which has colored his life ever since. Even the prince's own father reportedly made a remark about him that not only inspired the title of the book but also affected his sense of self-worth.