Prince Harry Says He Feels Princess Diana's Presence Now More Than Ever
Many of us who are old enough to remember when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 will likely never forget watching her sons, the young princes, walking so stoically behind their mother's coffin. Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was just 12, and the world felt sick over the anguish that these young boys were going through.
Decades later, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about how losing Diana so suddenly threw him into an unhealthy spiral of drugs and alcohol when he was younger. In the docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Harry shared how he coped. "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," he said (via People). "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."
Now, 25 years later, after a lot of therapy and introspection — and the upcoming release of his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare" — Harry says he feels his mother's presence more than ever.
Prince Harry says Princess Diana would be sad about his relationship with his brother
Prince Harry was interviewed by Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" and discussed what his mother, Princess Diana, would think about the current rift between him and his brother, William, the Prince of Wales.
"I think she would be sad," said the Duke of Sussex. "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship." He also added that he has "felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."
In 2022, Harry shared in a "Today" interview with Hoda Kotb that he believes his mother, Princess Diana, is helping him in a major way. The Duke said he feels her "presence in almost everything that [he does] now." He continued: "I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes [Diana] proud."