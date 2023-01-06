Prince Harry Says He Feels Princess Diana's Presence Now More Than Ever

Many of us who are old enough to remember when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997 will likely never forget watching her sons, the young princes, walking so stoically behind their mother's coffin. Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was just 12, and the world felt sick over the anguish that these young boys were going through.

Decades later, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about how losing Diana so suddenly threw him into an unhealthy spiral of drugs and alcohol when he was younger. In the docuseries "The Me You Can't See," Harry shared how he coped. "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," he said (via People). "I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

Now, 25 years later, after a lot of therapy and introspection — and the upcoming release of his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare" — Harry says he feels his mother's presence more than ever.