Royal Insiders Claim Prince Harry Sealed His Fate With Father's Coronation

In 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced that he was penning a memoir in hopes of showing readers "that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think" (via People). However, the startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare" that were leaked pre-publication suggest that his motives were less about connecting with his public than in airing his grievances against his family. Even staunch Team Harry fans are wondering why he chose to spill so much royal tea. In addition to his own confessions about drug use as a teen and his reaction to his mother's death, the prince reportedly details a physical fight he had with Prince William in which he alleges his brother knocked him to the floor in a fit of rage over Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The memoir also has unflattering anecdotes about King Charles III, such as the jokes his father used to make about Harry's "real father" being one of Princess Diana's former lovers (per Us Weekly). Even the book's title is a reference to a remark Charles is said to have made to Diana after the birth of their younger son. Now that he had produced "an heir and a spare," ensuring the future of British monarchy, "my work is done."

As of this writing, neither the king nor the Prince of Wales have commented on Harry's claims. However, insiders are now saying that Charles' response will take the form of a major and very public snub.