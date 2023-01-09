Mikel Simmons And Grace Lilly Tease Future Cheating Drama On Southern Hospitality - Exclusive

The premiere season of Bravo's "Southern Hospitality" has already held plenty of drama in its first few episodes. The spin-off of Bravo's "Southern Charm" features Leva Bonaparte running the successful bar and restaurant Republic, managing the young staff at the center of the action. Though their relationships and behavior outside of work sometimes have an effect on the nightlife scene, the crew knows the party must go on.

The List spoke with Mikel Simmons and Grace Lilly, the VIP host and VIP concierge at Republic, about the conflicts fans have already seen this season; Lilly has had drama with fellow concierge Maddi Reese, though she told The List, "I feel like we've already reconciled, which I'm thankful for because we were good friends." Simmons has had his own struggles with the Republic team, though he has been able to internalize constructive feedback and apply it to his work: "It's taught me a lot about being a team player and sometimes swallowing your pride."

They also didn't hold back when it came to what fans can expect from the rest of the season, sharing that hearts and friendships might get broken.