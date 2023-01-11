All The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2023 Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes was notable for its timing: It returned to network TV after a year hiatus. The previous year (per NPR), many people in the entertainment community had boycotted the event in protest over the lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The association and certain of its leaders were also accused of ethical breaches and inappropriate behavior. However, the HFPA has taken steps to change its ways, and many A-listers returned to the audience to accept awards, give memorable speeches, and enjoy a drink (or two, or three...).

High style ruled the Globes' red carpet, with many attendees wearing glittering metallics or classic black-and-white gowns. Classic glamour, such as Angela Bassett's retro hairstyle, left viewers stunned. However, other stars stunned for a much different reason: They made their appearance in outfits that were distinctly underwhelming. Here's a look at a few that missed the mark.