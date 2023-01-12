Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley famously lost her father, Elvis Presley, at the age of 9. The profound losses didn't stop there for Lisa Marie. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 (via People). Presley's final Instagram post featured an image of her and her son, and was captioned, "In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief ... I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."

In the essay, published by People on August 30, 2022, Presley wrote, "Death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here's what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

The rest of the essay confirmed that in the months leading up to her death, Presley was still struggling with the tragic death of her son: "I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with, but others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else. ... Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.