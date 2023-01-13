Julianne Moore's Favorite Makeup Shades Challenge Old-School Rules For Redheads

Julianne Moore has been acting for nearly 40 years, which may come as a surprise considering how young she looks. She works to take care of her skin, and in 2022, she became one of the faces representing Hourglass Cosmetics, per Beauty Packaging. Not surprisingly, given her beautiful skin glow, the first campaign Moore starred in, alongside her daughter Liv Freundlich, was called "We Glow," for Hourglass Cosmetics Ambient Soft Glow Foundation. Moore talked about why she liked the campaign, saying, "I appreciate the refreshing approach [...] in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share."

Moore revealed to Women's Health that wearing sunscreen is one of the biggest "secrets" to beautiful skin. She's also said that it took her time to learn to love her look—red hair and freckles, per Prevention. When she was younger, she said: "I hated being the one that couldn't go to the beach or who had to wear long sleeves. I think that stayed with me a bit." We're happy that she's learned to embrace her unique beauty! Moore has made a video for Vogue that detailed the ins and outs of her skincare and makeup routine, including some recommendations that shake up traditional expectations for the best makeup looks for redheads.