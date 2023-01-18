The Frosted Lip Look Is The Latest Y2K-Inspired Beauty Trend To Recreate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It sure does look a lot like the '90s and early 2000s in the beauty world lately. From '90s lip trends sweeping TikTok to Y2K-inspired jelly nails coming back in style, what's old is new again. And, for good reason — the familiarity of resurrected trends actually makes us feel safe and comforted, per Refinery29. Makeup artist, Ehlie Luna, told PopSugar, "Y2K fashion is having a moment, so I think it has a lot of people feeling nostalgic about the glam, too."

Like other trends, the lip looks we lust over are cyclical, too. Over the past decade, we've seen lip trends go from ultra matte to extra glossy. The inevitable next step is the return of the frosted lipstick of yesteryear. "Frosted lipstick was the hottest trend among Hollywood's It-girls," Luna explains. "From pop stars to supermodels to socialites, it was the look." To bring that icy pout back to the future, Luna has some pointers. "As long as there's a lip liner involved, I think anything goes. I do love layering a gloss on top to modernize it a bit," she recommends.

Even with these tips in tow, this lip trip down memory lane may leave many of us wary of looking like we just stepped out of an episode of "Dawson's Creek." Luckily, for those of us who love the trend but still want to look modern, there's more than one way to rock this look and bring this ghost of lip looks past into 2023.