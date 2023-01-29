Swirl Nails Are The Top Trend For A Romantic Valentine's Day Manicure

Valentine's Day is near, which means you're probably seeing red, pink, and hearts everywhere. You may have also planned your Valentine's Day makeup look and picked out the perfect Valentine's outfit already, but what about your nails? Yes, Valentine's nails are a thing, and the best part is that you don't need a date to appreciate them.

Pink and red are the main colors commonly associated with Valentine's, but you can still get creative with designs and patterns, as well as with other colors like white, purple, and even black. From the glowing aura nail trend that's hot this winter to the goth nail trend continuing to slay, nail trends have already made their mark on 2023. Themed nails are always a hit, and there's no better way to celebrate being in love than with one of the top emerging nail trends: swirl nails. With all the swirl nail trend inspo below, you're sure to find a look to fall in love with just in time for Valentine's.