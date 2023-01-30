Prince William Reportedly Resigned To The Fact That He Has Lost His Brother

Despite the senior royals' desire to remain tight-lipped about their true feelings regarding Prince Harry's recent tell-all spree, it's no secret that William, the Prince of Wales, is not pleased with his brother. In spite of Harry recently confirming rumors about a potential reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William and the royal family reportedly planning a peace summit with Harry ahead of the king's coronation, it seems that the Prince of Wales is still not feeling the brotherly love.

In fact, a source told Us Weekly that William "doesn't see how" his only brother could possibly "come back into the fold" at all. Between his record-breaking Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," the release of tell-all memoir, "Spare," and the numerous press junkets he's recently embarked on for both, the Duke of Sussex hasn't shied away from airing his family's dirty laundry in front of the world.

Harry seemed to be taking shots at William, in particular, while promoting his latest projects and it's possible that the damage done is too deep for a familial reconciliation — at least as far as William is concerned, anyway.