TikTok's 'Mascara Trend' Has Nothing To Do With Cosmetics

Trigger warning: This article contains references to sexual assault.

When it comes to discovering the latest beauty trends, TikTok is the number one source for many of us. Scrolling on the app can be a fun distraction from everyday life, but it could also help you step up your makeup and skincare routines. In 2022, TikTok delivered some of the best tricks and tips around to keep your makeup looking great all day long.

One such trend involved using translucent powder as the first layer of makeup, followed by facial sprays and primer, all before applying your foundation (via Byrdie). Brilliant, right? Some other hacks included siren eyes, a take on the classic smokey eye, and the W blush technique, which is exactly what it sounds like — you apply blush in the shape of a W for a perfectly flushed look.

These beauty trends only really scratch the surface of what has gained traction on the app in recent years. Now, though, there's a new beauty trick in town, but this mascara trend is not what it seems.