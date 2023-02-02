The Friends Scene Maggie Wheeler And Matthew Perry Had Trouble Getting Through - Exclusive

Remember that scene where Chandler confronts Janice about getting back together with her ex-husband, the mattress king? Well, apparently Maggie Wheeler does too. "We had rehearsed that scene many, many times, and each time when [Matthew Perry] grabbed the bag to stop me, he would just grab it. He would grab [it] forcefully, but it just deflated," she told The List.

In the scene, Janice becomes panicked and Chandler gives her a paper bag to breathe into and calm her anxieties. Chandler then snatches the bag to stop her heaving. Wheeler explained, "The night that we were shooting the show, the adrenaline was running, and he grabbed the bag and it made this huge sound, and it surprised me and it surprised him."

The actress continued, "I had to hide in the bag so that you can't see me trying to fight the laughter." Wheeler said there were quite a few moments that she and Perry had trouble getting past in the comedy series, but honestly, can we blame them?



