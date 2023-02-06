Maggie Wheeler Recalls What Was Actually In Those Central Perk Coffee Cups - Exclusive

We initially meet Janice in Season 1, Episode 5 — "The One with the East German Laundry Detergent" — when Chandler breaks up with her (for the first time). Matthew Perry and Maggie Wheeler are sitting on the Central Perk couch when Perry is handed an espresso, and Wheeler, a latte. It seems for that scene, what we see is what the actors got to drink. "In that first episode that I did with Chandler where he brings me the huge coffee and says, 'Do you want another one?' before I've even had a chance to drink it ... I feel like there was cappuccino in that cup," Wheeler told The List.

But though the "Friends" cast got coffee in their cups sometimes, given the sheer amount of coffee-sipping that happens on screen, the actors didn't drink it in every take. "Sometimes it's not coffee in the cup," Wheeler admitted. "Every once in a while, it is. We were not plied with coffee from morning till night. We would've been worth nothing." The Central Perk cups were opaque, so there is no clear way for viewers to see the liquid inside for every one of the 236 episodes — meaning the actors could often get away with using substitutes like iced tea, apple juice, or tea if they wanted to watch their caffeine intake.



