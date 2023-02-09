King Charles' Unique Portrait On British Stamp Is Missing A Traditional Detail

The U.K. has the distinction of creating the first postage stamp back when Queen Victoria appeared on a stamp known as the Penny Black in 1840, per The Times. Since then, British stamps have featured some time-honored traditions over the last 183 years. For instance, all stamps feature the monarch facing left, and none of the stamps have the country's name on them.

In keeping with these traditions, King Charles III will also face left on his upcoming stamp. He's also using the same colors for different classes of mail that Queen Elizabeth's stamp uses, such as purple for first-class stamps. "The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before," said Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, David Gold told The Guardian. Known as definitive or "everyday" stamps (to contrast them from any commemorative issues), Queen Elizabeth's stamp has looked the same since 1967, per Tatler.

Also in keeping with continuity, this new stamp has a similar look to new coins that feature Charles. Both used a sculpture made by Martin Jennings as their source material, per Express. Even so, the monarch is making choices that reflect his personality. "The Definitive stamp has become a recognizable symbol of each reign," says Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson (via Country Living). Accordingly, Charles decided to forego one traditional feature.