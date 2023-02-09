Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend: 5 Facts About Bryonna Burrows

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have earned their way into Super Bowl LVII where they will meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. All eyes will be on the young quarterbacks as they play their hearts out for the coveted Lombardi Trophy on February 12. Hurts has been with the Eagles since 2020 when he was selected 53rd overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the organization (via NJ.com). Hurts played football for Alabama and was a key player on the Crimson Tide football team for three years before transferring to Oklahoma for his senior year, according to ESPN.

While Hurts focused on both athletics and academics, he also spent time socializing. In fact, it's believed that Hurts and his girlfriend Bryonna Burrows met at the University of Alabama, where they both studied for their undergraduate degrees, as evidenced by Burrows' LinkedIn account. Burrows is a young professional and manages to keep her personal life completely out of the public eye. She doesn't seem to have any publicly accessible social media accounts and doesn't appear on her boyfriend's Instagram account, either. However, she has been a huge supporter of her main man and was seen with him on the field after the Eagles won the NFC Championship game, according to the New York Post. Burrows is expected to attend the Super Bowl and there will undoubtedly be plenty of questions about her. So, let's dig in.