Airbrushed Nails Are The Throwback Look With Limitless Possibilities

There are plenty of ways to rock a unique ombre nail look, but as far as we're concerned, this latest one takes the cake. Airbrushed nails have fully arrived on the scene, and they're going to help you kick your nail art up a notch. According to PopSugar UK, you won't be able to get the airbrushed effect using a nail polish brush or even makeup sponges like ombre nails generally require. Instead, airbrushed nails are created using an air-powered tool that sprays the polish on with a gradual, blurry edge.

While this nail art style is currently dominating the trend cycle, it originally hails from the '90s and early 2000s. There is so much to love about the airbrushed nail trend, but one of its best features is its versatility. This technique won't box you into just one trendy nail look. It can be easily incorporated into a mani with any color, finish, or added nail art you can imagine. We've got plenty of styles to make airbrushed nails your own, and there's a way to rock this technique that fits any vibe you may want.