Royal Historian Says King Charles And Prince Harry Reconciliation Is Essential To The Monarchy

Per People, according to a source near the royal family, Charles "would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Royal historian Robert Lacey explained that maybe a reconciliation isn't actually necessary, saying, "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities. It is almost insulting to ask, 'When are they going to kiss and make up?'"

Lacey went on to say that the royals have had many disagreements over the years, but they've put aside their differences for the good of the monarchy in the past and will again for the coronation. However, Harry allegedly stands by his previous calls for resolution, where he said, "The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it" (via ITV).