King Charles' Major Move To Honor Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Passion

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, she left some pretty big shoes to fill. As the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth ruled for an astonishing 70 years. And while Queen Elizabeth II was at the helm, she embraced many of the British monarchy's rituals and traditions — some of which have existed for centuries.

But now that King Charles' coronation will look at least a little different from Queen Elizabeth's. It's a chance to break with tradition and bring the monarchy into 2023. For example, rather than dressing up in silk stockings and breeches during his coronation come May — as countless royals have before him — King Charles will instead wear his military uniform. "Senior aides think breeches look too dated," a source shared with The Sun.

So far, the palace has advertised the coronation as a scaled-down affair compared to past celebrations, and one that will be "representative of a monarchy in a modern world," per Yahoo!