The Cautious Reason King Charles Will Break A 45-Year Tradition

King Charles has been hitting the ski slopes for 60 years. While he learned at age 14, the Daily Mail reports that his enthusiasm took off when he started going to Klosters. Located in Switzerland near Davos, this resort is Charles' favorite place to ski, and he typically visits in February or March each year. Over the decades, the monarch honed his skills by practicing with his friend, Charles Palmer-Tomkinson. A former Olympic skier, Palmer-Tomkinson also hosted the royal at his chalet there.

Besides skiing, Klosters is a peaceful venue for the king to indulge in another surprising hobby: art. An avid watercolor painter, Charles relies on using vodka to rinse off his brushes when he's painting in cold weather. In 1997, one of Charles' paintings from 1992 was featured on the area's season ski pass.

Trips to Klosters have given also Charles opportunities to relax and show off his silly sense of humor. During a memorable 1980 trip to the snowy resort, the then-Prince wore round black glasses, complete with a false nose and mustache. When photographers saw through his efforts to ski incognito, he removed the disguise and consented to a group photo. However, this year, Charles has decided to abstain from snowy sports, foregoing one of his favorite annual traditions for an important reason.