Operation 'Harry In A Hurry' Reportedly In Place To Get Prince To UK For King Charles' Coronation

King Charles III's coronation ceremony is just three months away, and preparations are proceeding at a fast pace. While Queen Elizabeth II had 8,251 guests at her 1953 coronation, Charles' guest list is substantially smaller—only 2,000, per Mirror.

Like his mother, Charles' event is happening at Westminster Abbey, and practical considerations have dictated a smaller number of attendees, notes the Daily Mail. The temporary seating used in 1953 would be too time intensive to set up and could possibly harm the historic building. Since seating is at a premium, some sources have expressed frustration, saying, "cutting the guest list so radically while also making it more diverse is proving to be a total nightmare."

To help figure out who has a hereditary right to participate in this historic event, the UK government set up a Coronation Claims Office, per The Telegraph. However, 80-90% of these claims no longer have relevance, as they may involve roles no longer part of the ceremony.

The king's younger son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has a close family connection, but it remains uncertain whether he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex will attend. During an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, when asked if he would participate if given an invitation, Harry answered, "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it," per Town & Country. Now one possible strategy for Harry's inclusion has been revealed.