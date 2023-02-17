How King Charles Handled A Crowd Of Protestors Proclaiming 'Not My King'

On February 16, King Charles III made an appearance in Milton Keynes to mark the former town's official transition to becoming a city. The new city was one of eight winners in Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Civic Honors Competition. To be considered for this elevated status, applicants needed to demonstrate civic pride, cultural heritage, and their community's connections to the royal family, per the UK Government. While Queen Camilla was originally scheduled to join the king at the celebration, she was unable to participate due to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Describing the king's visit, Councilor Amanda Marlow, Milton Keynes' mayor, said, "It was a wonderful occasion for everyone involved, especially for our residents who will cherish these memories forever." However, not everyone in the crowd was charmed by the monarch's presence. A group of protestors attended the event, and intended to air their concerns about topics like the money being spent on the king's May 6 coronation.

As a working royal, dealing with protestors is part of the job description. Back in November, a lone protestor lobbed eggs at King Charles and Queen Camilla during a visit to York. In a more serious incident in 1994, the then-prince was visiting Sydney, Australia, when a university student climbed onto a stage and fired blank shots from a starting pistol at him. So when protestors announced they'd be at Milton Keynes, King Charles relied on his past experiences for guidance.