Princess Charlotte Has A School Nickname Worthy Of A Heroine

Despite having the same parents, siblings are often quite different from each other in personality. DNA, birth order, family events, environmental circumstances, and other factors all play into it, but in the case of the British royal family, their destinies do, too. Firstborn children of monarchs and heirs, such as William, Prince of Wales, learn early in life that they have an important role to play, so they tend to be more serious and responsible. A royal expert once told Us Weekly that young Prince George is already starting to exhibit kingly qualities, saying, "His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years. He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn't hold back on speaking his mind."

His sister, Princess Charlotte, has a different future ahead of her. Since she's unlikely to take the throne, she's not being raised in all the responsibilities of the monarchy. Perhaps knowing her life choices are wider, the 7-year-old is said to be adventurous and fun-loving, much like her late grandmother, Princess Diana, and another notable "spare," her uncle Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. She enjoys climbing trees, playing soccer, and horseback riding, which reportedly delighted her horse-loving great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal author Katie Nicholl recently revealed that Charlotte's adventurous ways have earned her a nickname worthy of the classic TV heroine Xena.