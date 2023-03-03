Dani DMC On How She Became A 'Confidence Activist' - Exclusive Interview

What made you want to be a model?

I don't know if I actually ever wanted to be a model. That's my first answer. I didn't think there was a space for me. Being a plus-size woman, [the option] wasn't a reality. Being a kid, I didn't grow up like, "Oh my God, I want to be a model," because it seemed like something that wasn't tangible or possible for someone like me. I didn't have anyone to look up to in that space ...

I more so fell into the modeling industry ... I moved to Los Angeles in 2017 because it was the only major city I hadn't lived [in]. I grew up in Chicago; I've lived in New York City. After college, I was like, "I want to take out another big city," so I moved here in hopes of working in the entertainment industry in some realm, but I wasn't sure how. I had a meeting with one of my now mentors, and she used to work for Ford Modeling Agency, and she's a plus-size woman herself. She told me, "You need to get into the plus-size modeling industry. You are so photogenic. You have a great look like the industry's taking off right now."

I did everything she told me to. She sent me this list of things I should do, and I did everything she said. I got signed within two weeks. I entered the Torrid Model Search and made it to the top 20, which was so cool because I was a fish out of water ... Then I realized, "Oh my God, I can do this. I can be a plus-size woman and take up space in this industry." It was kind of miraculous how it happened.

Was there any specific moment that made you realize [modeling] was something feasible [that] you could be successful at?

I had one moment where I was like, "Oh my God, this is real," and that was when I got signed to my second agency, which was a big agency ... I was already signed in Chicago. I got signed in LA and New York, and I hadn't been signed in New York yet ... They offered me a contract. I got to my car, I'm sitting on Sunset Boulevard, and I started crying ... I had one of those full circle moments where it [felt like] everything that I had experienced was worth it because it brought me here in this moment. It felt so powerful.

That's also when I started social media ... I was able to prophesize and speak and amplify my voice to preach confidence and to talk to a community of women. That was really me talking to myself, my younger self, that girl that didn't know she could do this or didn't know she could be this powerful force.