Prince Harry Set To Have Public Therapy Sit-Down After Frogmore Boot

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has experienced a strained relationship with his family members following his exit from royal duties in 2020. It appears he and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, really left the royal family due to wanting some time off, paired with fears for Meghan's safety from the British press. The dynamic has not improved since the couple released their "Harry & Meghan" Netflix tell-all documentary series.

Following the release of their documentary, Harry put out his memoir, "Spare" — which only made things worse. "William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down," a source told People. They added that reconciliation between the royal bunch and the Sussexes might not happen.

Now, news has broken that the pair have been asked to leave their Frogmore estate. Following this announcement, Harry revealed he would be participating in a public therapy session with a controversial doctor, further pushing himself away from his family.