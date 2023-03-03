Prince Harry Set To Have Public Therapy Sit-Down After Frogmore Boot
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has experienced a strained relationship with his family members following his exit from royal duties in 2020. It appears he and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, really left the royal family due to wanting some time off, paired with fears for Meghan's safety from the British press. The dynamic has not improved since the couple released their "Harry & Meghan" Netflix tell-all documentary series.
Following the release of their documentary, Harry put out his memoir, "Spare" — which only made things worse. "William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down," a source told People. They added that reconciliation between the royal bunch and the Sussexes might not happen.
Now, news has broken that the pair have been asked to leave their Frogmore estate. Following this announcement, Harry revealed he would be participating in a public therapy session with a controversial doctor, further pushing himself away from his family.
The royal family are preparing for Harry's upcoming public therapy event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been asked to leave their Frogmore estate, according to The Sun UK. "This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan's time in the UK," an insider told the publication. The news comes on the heels of King Charles III's coronation, leaving many questions swirling around the couple's relationship with Harry's father. What makes matters worse here is that the disgraced Prince Andrew may, in turn, call the property home. It appears the Sussexes have arranged to have their items packed and sent to their home in California.
Now, following this public eviction, Harry will be appearing in a public therapy session with Dr. Gabor Maté for a Q&A about "living with loss and the importance of personal healing," Harry's website states. The event will touch on the revelations made in his memoir, "Spare."
The royal family is preparing for the fallout from the duke's claims. Not only are the royals concerned about what may be shared during this public session, but there is also controversy surrounding Dr. Maté — who has been accused of anti-semitism in the past.