Days Of Our Lives Alum Olivia Rose Keegan Debuts Brand-New Look For A Heroic Role

"Days of Our Lives" fans have grown used to seeing their favorite characters march in and out of Salem. Over the years, some of the soap opera's most beloved and entertaining characters have come and gone. One of those characters is Claire Brady — formerly played by Olivia Rose Keegan, per Soaps in Depth. Claire is an important legacy character, born to "Days of Our Lives" super couple Belle Black (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). As a young adult, Claire proved to be a bit of a villain, as she and her niece Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) battled each other over both jobs and men.

Claire eventually developed a mental health disorder, at one point even attempting to kill Ciara by setting a cabin on fire. Claire spent time in an institution and eventually returned to Salem to make amends for all of the mistakes that she had made. Although trouble seemed to follow Claire around, the character eventually got a bit of a happy ending when she opted to leave town and move to Africa to work with Theo Carver.

Although Keegan moved on from the soap opera universe, she went on to land roles in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "Daisy Jones & The Six." However, her most recent TV gig is sure to have fans talking.