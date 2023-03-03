Days Of Our Lives Alum Olivia Rose Keegan Debuts Brand-New Look For A Heroic Role
"Days of Our Lives" fans have grown used to seeing their favorite characters march in and out of Salem. Over the years, some of the soap opera's most beloved and entertaining characters have come and gone. One of those characters is Claire Brady — formerly played by Olivia Rose Keegan, per Soaps in Depth. Claire is an important legacy character, born to "Days of Our Lives" super couple Belle Black (Martha Madison) and Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). As a young adult, Claire proved to be a bit of a villain, as she and her niece Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) battled each other over both jobs and men.
Claire eventually developed a mental health disorder, at one point even attempting to kill Ciara by setting a cabin on fire. Claire spent time in an institution and eventually returned to Salem to make amends for all of the mistakes that she had made. Although trouble seemed to follow Claire around, the character eventually got a bit of a happy ending when she opted to leave town and move to Africa to work with Theo Carver.
Although Keegan moved on from the soap opera universe, she went on to land roles in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "Daisy Jones & The Six." However, her most recent TV gig is sure to have fans talking.
Olivia Rose Keegan plays Duela in Gotham Knights
While "Days of Our Lives" viewers knew Olivia Rose Keegan as a beautiful, blond with long shiny hair, the actor has gone in a much different direction for her latest role in the CW series "Gotham Knights." In the superhero TV series, Keegan portrays the character of Duela, the daughter of the iconic "Batman" villain The Joker, per Soaps. In the series, Duela has combined her forces with Batman's adopted son, as well as other children of supervillains, so that they can actually do some good in Gotham.
Of course, Keegan had to change up her usual look for the role, which included her long, golden locks. In the show, the actor sports dark, shoulder-length hair with red hues. She also wears dark eye makeup and clothes that lack bright colors. Ironically, the character has much in common with Keegan's "Days of Our Lives" alter-ego. Duela has also walked the line between good and evil, as well as having been treated in an institution.
Meanwhile, it appears that the actor is having a great time in the role. "We wrapped season 1 a few weeks ago, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to call this cast and crew my family for the last six months. There's so much heart in this project and I hope it shows. March 14th on the CW," she wrote on Instagram about her latest project.