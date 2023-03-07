Sarah Ferguson Imagines Being A Grandparent Alongside Princess Diana

While Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, isn't a blood relative of the royal family, she's been a part of it for quite some time, even after her divorce from Prince Andrew. These days, there's plenty to talk about when it comes to the royal family, especially as details for King Charles' coronation are confirmed in the months leading up to the historic event. Fergie, as she's better known, has never been afraid to speak her mind, but she's even more confident these days. During her recent appearance on "Good Morning America,"she shared, "I feel liberated, and I don't know whether it's the queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say ... I'm really truly authentic Sarah now."

The "truly authentic Sarah" has been open about the many goings on in the world of the Windsors, even weighing in on Harry and Meghan's royal family rift. She says, "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes" (via People).

There's no one who can better understand what it's like to be thrown into the royal family than Fergie. Because of her unique perspective, it's no wonder that fans are curious about her opinions on what's going on with the royals. These days, though, it seems that in addition to her unique relationship with the family, her role as grandmother has also changed her perspective on things.