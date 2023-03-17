Kate Middleton Strays From The Typical Green Look Expected For St. Patrick's Day

Since 2012, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has participated in St. Patrick's Day festivities in the U.K. Following in the footsteps of the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, Kate continued the royal tradition of honoring the Irish Guards by distributing shamrocks for good luck. While her outfits have changed over the years, one accessory endures — a gold Cartier shamrock pin. The shamrock's leaves are made of textured god, and it's adorned with an emerald in the center. The brooch belongs to the Irish Guards, and each year they've lent the piece to the royal bestowing shamrocks.

Typically, Kate has attended this event wearing shades of pine and emerald green. Since it matches her eyes, green is a go-to color for the princess, even when it's not St. Patrick's Day. "Wearing colors that are innate to your coloring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated — Kate wearing her eye colors make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined," color specialist Gabriella Winters explained to Hello!

To complement her outfit, Kate's hats and fascinators have ranged from green to more neutral shades like black or brown. In 2015, Kate strayed from tradition and opted for an all-brown ensemble, combining the hat she first wore in 2012 with a brown coat. That year she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, and it was believed she chose comfort over tradition. Once again, Kate has departed from traditional green, this time as a nod to one of her new royal duties.