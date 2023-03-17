Queen Camilla's Title Change Seemingly Confirmed In Coronation Bible

When King Charles III became king, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, became queen consort. This title change was officially endorsed by Queen Elizabeth when she commemorated her 70th anniversary on the throne. While Camilla was originally projected to have the title of princess consort, she established a positive reputation as a working royal. After almost 18 years of service, Camilla has proven herself on the job.

The consort addendum denotes that Camilla married into the monarchy, unlike Elizabeth who was queen regnant, since she was born to take her royal role. According to Lady Anne Glenconner, Princess Margaret's former lady-in-waiting, Camilla's title reflects her role as a strong partner to King Charles. "You could see their body language together. You could just tell they're very happy. And I think that's her secret [to their marriage], Glenconner told Fox News Digital. "She's not going to make herself into a star. ... She's his wife, she's supporting him."

It's been just over a year since Camilla's queen consort title was first confirmed by Queen Elizabeth, and now recent reports forecast that Camilla's title will be shortened following Charles' May 6 coronation. Previously, the Daily Mail surmised that the official change would be documented in the Court Circular, where royal appearances are officially cataloged. While Camilla's updated title is indeed appearing in print, it's a different medium.