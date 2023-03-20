The Royals You'll See In King Charles' Coronation Procession (And The Ones Who'll Be Left Out)

King Charles III's coronation is a multi-event, three-day weekend of festivities. The ceremony takes place on the first day — May 6, 2023 — and that event is also subdivided into several parts and two different processions. To begin, in "The King's Procession," King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel by car from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Next, Charles and Camilla will be crowned at the Abbey in front of approximately 2,000 guests, including many royals. While Queen Elizabeth's ceremony was 3 hours, Charles' coronation service will be significantly shorter. The end of the service will kick off a second, more lavish parade called "The Coronation Procession" as the newly crowned king and queen consort make a celebratory return to Buckingham Palace. Like the ceremony, this procession will be shorter than the 5-mile route that followed Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation. Even so, The Times reported that the Palace described the planned procession as "amazing in both scale and splendor."

Charles and Camilla will lead the way, this time riding in the spectacular Gold State Coach. This 4-ton, gilded coach has been the official coronation transportation since 1821. Even with a shorter route, the procession will still take a while since this historic, heavy heirloom travels at the top speed of a person walking. Other royals also will participate in the pageantry, traveling in separate carriages. And according to recent reports, it's a carefully curated list of 15.