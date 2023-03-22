Royal Family Reportedly Prepping For A Possible Coronation Without Harry And Meghan

With less than two months left until the historic occasion, more and more details of King Charles III's coronation are being confirmed. The bad blood between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royals has sparked its fair share of questions. Yet, one particularly glaring question is how it will influence the upcoming coronation. Some believe that a King Charles and Prince Harry reconciliation is essential to the monarchy, but regardless of what this means for the future, the feud is sure to have an effect on the celebration where Charles will officially be crowned king.

There have reportedly been "tense" negotiations between Harry and Charles to try to come to an agreement about whether or not the couple will attend (via Mint). While the Sussexes reportedly have demands that they wish to have met before agreeing to take part in the ceremony, the senior royals are said to want to come to an agreement as soon as possible in order to move forward with plans and put the drama behind them. In the meantime, however, the planning for the big day is still underway, and the question of whether Harry and Meghan will be there must be worked around.