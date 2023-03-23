Prince Harry's Coronation Request For Archie Is Sparking Backlash From Royal Fans

As the coronation for King Charles III approaches, rumors have been swirling about whether or not his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will be included in the guest list. However, a representative for the couple confirmed that they did get an invitation, though they seem to still be undecided about attending the event.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," their spokesperson shared with Britain's Sunday Times of London (via Deadline). However, new requests from the Sussexes regarding their attendance at the big event have put even more question marks around the possibility that they will show up.

It appears that the pair are open to attending, so long as Charles takes into consideration one request surrounding his grandson, Archie, on the day of the coronation. According to the Daily Mail, a source said the royals are preparing for the couple's possible absence.