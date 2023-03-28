Prince Harry And Prince Andrew May Look The Part Of Royal Family Black Sheep At King's Coronation

As the "one month remaining" mark to King Charles III's coronation draws near, plans for the major event are being finalized. While the royal family has reportedly been prepping for a possible coronation without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they're also getting ready for an event that does include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they seemingly have yet to RSVP "yes" or "no." The absence of his son and grandchildren at Charles' coronation might make an unpleasant statement, but it's likely that their attendance could be equally disruptive.

While Harry and Meghan's presence or lack thereof is sure to be a focus on the big day, the king's brother, Prince Andrew being in attendance will also likely cause a bit of drama. King Charles is reportedly considering special coronation rules for Andrew, as Andrew's sexual assault allegations have cost him his working royal status as well as his military honors. Andrew is allegedly far from pleased about the way he's being treated by the senior royals. In fact, he's reportedly feeling inspired by Prince Harry to tell his side of the story in a tell-all book. These two royal "spares" have attracted enough attention in their personal lives as of late to make the entire coronation about them simply by showing up.

The former senior royals will reportedly stand out on the big day, and not just because they're now the black sheep of the family.