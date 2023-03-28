Why Three Of The Young And The Restless' Leading Ladies Decided To Return To The Soap

When bringing former stars back to "The Young and the Restless," it doesn't seem like it was too difficult to get the show's alumni on board. And fans of Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), Leanna Love (Barbara Crampton), and Gina Roma (Patty Weaver) are in luck — all three are back for the anniversary episode. "I actually saw on social media that the 50th anniversary was coming up, so I told my agent to call them and say I want to be part of it," Barbara Crampton told Soap Opera Digest. "They had asked me several times through the years to come back, but it never worked out ... since 'Y&R' had asked me before to come back, I decided it wouldn't hurt to reach out and basically say, 'I want to celebrate with you.'"

For Cast, it seems like the decision to return had much to do with the chance to reunite with old friends. "Seeing Lauralee [Bell, Christine], Patty, and Michael [Damian, Danny] was like old folks' week, but still felt like no time had passed," she said. Weaver, for her part, was simply honored that they thought of her, saying, "To tell you the truth, I never expected to be asked to come back ... When you're gone from something for so long, you don't really expect to be remembered, so when they did call, it was a very beautiful moment for me." We're sure the series of celebratory episodes will be full of beautiful moments for fans as well.