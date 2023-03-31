Meghan Markle's Defamation Suit With Half-Sister Samantha Is Finally Over

There's certainly no shortage of battles in Meghan Markle's life at the moment. Yet, it's likely that the Duchess of Sussex is breathing a sigh of relief today, as one unpleasant chapter is coming to a close and at least one battle has been won. It's no secret that there has been plenty of drama surrounding Meghan Markle and her sister, Samantha. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, Samantha has had no interest in maintaining a relationship with her half-sister, but she has had an interest in spending plenty of time in the public eye at Meghan's expense. Samantha has made her fair share of disturbing allegations against Meghan, all culminating in a $75,000 lawsuit.

Samantha sued Meghan for "demonstrably false and malicious statements" she made about her on television. This was in regard to Meghan and Harry's famous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where Meghan shared that she was an only child in her youth. While Meghan and Samantha do have the same father, Meghan lived with her mother after her parents split, and Meghan's mother has no other children. In spite of the evidence suggesting that Meghan's statements about her childhood are fair, Samantha insisted that "humiliation and hatred" came her way as a result, and she had no plans to throw out her lawsuit against Meghan and Harry. Well, as of March 30th, the lawsuit is officially over.