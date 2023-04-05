The Biggest Question From Trump's Press Conference Had Nothing To Do With His Felony Charges

Former President Donald Trump got in front of an audience at his Mar-a-Lago on April 4 to address his arrest, but people are more interested in who was — and wasn't — in the room instead of what he had to say.

In case you missed it, Trump, the first president to be arrested after their White House stint, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts associated with falsifying business records, which could all be traced back to the alleged hush money he paid adult actor Stormy Daniels, in a supposed effort to conceal their rumored affair. While BBC noted that hush money payments are not categorized as an illegal activity, he allegedly attempted to hide the transaction by fabricating business records. "Manhattan is home to the country's most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

In Trump's speech, the real estate mogul insisted that "there's no case" and that the real "criminal" is Bragg. He also made sure to mention his family but failed to acknowledge his wife, Melania. "I have a son here who has done a great job, and I have another son here who has done a great job," he declared. "And Tiffany, and Ivanka. And Barron will be great someday. He is tall, he is tall and he's smart... But I have a great family and they have done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much." Interestingly, Melania was nowhere in the room, either.