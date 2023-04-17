Royal Author Claims Kate Has A Grudge Against Meghan Over The Queen's Death

On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth's doctors were worried about her health. Then, hours later, the world went into mourning after the Palace made a follow-up statement that the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The speed of these announcements was also a shock to the royal family. At 12:30 pm, just as the Palace mentioned concern about the queen, King Charles was notified at Dumfries House, his home in Scotland. "We heard sort of running up and down the halls," recalled "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager via Twitter, who had been preparing to interview Charles that day. "Then, all of a sudden, we heard a helicopter," she shared.

Since Elizabeth was staying at Balmoral in Scotland, only Charles and Princess Anne, who were both nearby, were able to see the late monarch before she died at 3:10 pm. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Prince William fly in after 5 pm. Prince Harry arrived even later, around 8 pm. The official announcement happened at 6:30 pm, and Harry learned of his grandmother's death in a cold way – the BBC's website.

Instead of traveling to Balmoral, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stayed home to pick her children up from school and gently break the news about their great-grandmother's passing. However, a royal author has revealed that the story is a little more complicated, and it involves Kate's tumultuous relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.