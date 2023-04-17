Royal Author Claims Kate Has A Grudge Against Meghan Over The Queen's Death
On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth's doctors were worried about her health. Then, hours later, the world went into mourning after the Palace made a follow-up statement that the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The speed of these announcements was also a shock to the royal family. At 12:30 pm, just as the Palace mentioned concern about the queen, King Charles was notified at Dumfries House, his home in Scotland. "We heard sort of running up and down the halls," recalled "Today" host Jenna Bush Hager via Twitter, who had been preparing to interview Charles that day. "Then, all of a sudden, we heard a helicopter," she shared.
Since Elizabeth was staying at Balmoral in Scotland, only Charles and Princess Anne, who were both nearby, were able to see the late monarch before she died at 3:10 pm. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Prince William fly in after 5 pm. Prince Harry arrived even later, around 8 pm. The official announcement happened at 6:30 pm, and Harry learned of his grandmother's death in a cold way – the BBC's website.
Instead of traveling to Balmoral, Catherine, Princess of Wales, stayed home to pick her children up from school and gently break the news about their great-grandmother's passing. However, a royal author has revealed that the story is a little more complicated, and it involves Kate's tumultuous relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.
Kate couldn't go to Balmoral because Meghan wasn't permitted to go
In his new book, "Our King," royal author Robert Jobson asserts that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was required to stay in Windsor to create a plausible reason why Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, couldn't travel. King Charles requested that only Queen Elizabeth's children and grandchildren be present. "Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn't say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan," Jobson wrote, per The Mirror. As a result, Jobson believes Kate is upset she didn't get a chance to say goodbye, claiming, "That's eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan."
In his book, "Spare," Prince Harry claims his father was clear that he didn't want Meghan at Balmoral. "He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it," as shared in Us Weekly.
Accounts of the feud between Kate and Meghan are numerous, and Jobson also explained that their relationship difficulties continued during the period of mourning the queen. Both couples appeared in a return of the "Fab Four" that was marketed as a gesture of togetherness. However, Jobson divulges, "Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do," per Daily Mail.