Add CBD Oil To Your Bath For The Ultimate Relaxing Experience

Not enough people give the idea of taking a bath the respect it deserves. If you have a bathtub and are not including baths in your weekly treat days, you're missing out. On top of being a good tool for relaxation and self-care, baths have scientifically proven benefits.

According to Cleveland Clinic, baths can relieve sore muscles, improve the quality of your sleep, and even aid in certain wound healing. "Taking a bath has great physical and mental health benefits," says family medicine provider Amy Zack, MD, adding that people often underestimate the power of a good bath.

Taking a bath is relaxing as is, but there are methods of adding to it which elevate the experience to another level. Adding oils and mineral salts to your bath can be amazing for creating a spa-like atmosphere in your own bathroom. Light a few candles, turn on some music, and you might even forget you're home. If you still need more to relax though, consider adding CBD oil to your bath for the ultimate in relaxing.