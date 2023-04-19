Add CBD Oil To Your Bath For The Ultimate Relaxing Experience
Not enough people give the idea of taking a bath the respect it deserves. If you have a bathtub and are not including baths in your weekly treat days, you're missing out. On top of being a good tool for relaxation and self-care, baths have scientifically proven benefits.
According to Cleveland Clinic, baths can relieve sore muscles, improve the quality of your sleep, and even aid in certain wound healing. "Taking a bath has great physical and mental health benefits," says family medicine provider Amy Zack, MD, adding that people often underestimate the power of a good bath.
Taking a bath is relaxing as is, but there are methods of adding to it which elevate the experience to another level. Adding oils and mineral salts to your bath can be amazing for creating a spa-like atmosphere in your own bathroom. Light a few candles, turn on some music, and you might even forget you're home. If you still need more to relax though, consider adding CBD oil to your bath for the ultimate in relaxing.
Is it safe to use CBD oil in the bath?
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical naturally present in cannabis plants. In certain forms, like oils or edibles, a number of benefits have been found to using CBD, such as improving sleep quality and relieving pain, among others. It can even help you lose weight and aid in treating panic disorders.
If you're afraid to ingest it for whatever reason, using CBD in the form of an oil and adding it to your bath can be a safe way for you to try it. According to Cindy Capobianco, co-founder and chief brand officer of the CBD brand Lord Jones, "Anyone can benefit from a CBD bath. If you've had a long day, an intense workout, or strenuous travel, it can provide the ultimate restorative reset and promote a calm sense of well-being," she explained to Real Simple.
When choosing the right CBD oil for you, make sure you're getting a high-quality product. "Since CBD is not regulated by the FDA, make sure you get any CBD products from a reputable company that follows good standard growing procedures and whose products are verified by a third-party independent lab," Matthew Mintz, MD, FACP, told the outlet.
Benefits of taking a CBD infused bath
"The reason CBD is miraculous is not because of what it does (it's not a cure-all), but because it is such a malleable ingredient. It's a compound that works on so many different systems of your body," Claudia Mata, the founder of Vertly, shared. And, according to Aimée Gould Shunney, ND — an advisor to PlusCBD Oil – adding CBD oil to your bathwater will help you relax more quickly than any other way of consuming it. "As with any nutrient or ingredient applied to the skin, absorption into the bloodstream will be faster than with oral ingestion," she explained.
Next time you're shopping for new bathtime additions, add CBD oil to your list. It's relatively inexpensive and accessible, depending on where you live. And if you determine you don't like it or it's not for you, there are always other ways of getting some health benefits out of your baths, like adding apple cider vinegar to it.