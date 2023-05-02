Why Coronation Organizers Are Worried Prince Harry Will Back Out Last Minute

In the wake of Prince Harry's shocking memoir, "Spare," there's even more bad blood within the royal family. Although it's just a few days away, Harry is reportedly still waiting for answers about some big coronation concerns with certain details seemingly being deliberately kept from him. According to The Sun, the duke will be seated in the tenth row at the ceremony — far enough away that he may not even have the opportunity to reunite with his family.

But, as more details emerge about Harry allegedly not being told how the event will transpire, many of us are wondering if he's actually going to show up, at all. "He has not been responding other than in a 'We acknow­ledge your email' holding manner," a source informed the Daily Mail. "It's like trying to communicate with Mars." The source added, "While the royals are confident that he will show up, others involved are not quite so convinced."

If Harry does attend, it may involve "arriving as late as very early Saturday by private jet and leaving by late afternoon the same day." It sounds like whether the prince will actually be in attendance at his father's coronation is still up in the air, and even Harry himself may not know. Two things are certain, however: We only have a few days to wait to find out, and no matter what Harry chooses to do, it's going to be awkward.