Good Stress Does Exist, And It Can Improve Your Health

The opposite goes for negative stress, which is treated like an injury by our body's muscles and organs. If you're one to ask what really happens to the body when it's stressed, some common examples are muscle tension in appendages like the biceps and abs, as well as respiratory organs like the lungs. Ultimately, negative stress can cause aches, pains, and even shortness of breath. However, when we experience good stress, our bodies are able to trade these discomforts for healing properties, such as a momentary boost in our immune system, of all things.

In addition to the physical perks of good stress, Healthline states that a mental pro is the fact that our subconscious uses good stress to stay motivated and grow. The key here is to treat the stress as a challenge: an obtainable, enjoyable goal to benefit from at the finish line. A constructive way to channel eustress is by setting a deadline for yourself. Start by breaking your central goal into steps, bullet pointing or post-it noting as needed. Write down any key action you think would benefit your overall objective. Doing so will stimulate your mind and body with positive reinforcements, as well as encourage your subconscious by being prepared, and not scared of the unknown. All in all, the beneficial mental shift will turn potential negative stress into encouraging bouts of excitement and will help you achieve a healthier, more productive outcome in the long run.